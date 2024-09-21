Ruto re-appoints Narendra Raval as the Egerton University Chancellor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21– President William Ruto has re-appointed a multi-billionaire businessman Narendra Raval as the Egerton University Chancellor.

In a gazette notice dated September 20, Ruto mandated Raval to serve for a period of five years with effect from September 16, 2024.

‘I William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint— NARENDRA NAVAL (DR.) as Chancellor of the Egerton University, for a period of five (5) years, with effect from the 16th September, 2024,” read the Gazette notice.

Narendra Raval was first appointed as the Chancellor of Egerton University by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2019.

He took over from Shem Oyoo Wandiga who was appointed in 2013.

Additionally, the Judicial Service Commission has appointed 18 assistant Deputy Registrars with effect from the 1st February 2024.

The Members include; Caroline Kajuju Murega, Lawrence Omutuku Osotsi, Rebecca Kalolia Thyaka, Beja Nduke Beja, Nancy Wambulwa, Diana Njeri Muigai, Martin Orwa Jagongo, Joseph Keverenge ad Jaffrey Sagirai Ngiti among others.

