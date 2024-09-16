Ruto orders formation of sub-counties in each constituency

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 16 – President William Ruto has announced that every constituency in Nairobi will have a sub-county office to improve the management of the city.

Speaking on Monday, President Ruto directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to implement the directive.

“We need to implement the sub counties so that when we are even looking for employment of police or NYS and others each sub county will be easy to identify the people or even give better management to Nairobi city,” he said.

Ruto further instructed the Ministry of Interior to give priority to chiefs and assistant chiefs with the necessary qualifications when recruiting assistant chiefs, among other members.

However, he advised the elders and chiefs to improve their level of education and have an impressive work record in order to be considered for these promotions when they arise.

“Experience count for us. If one has been assistant chief or chief somewhere, then being an assistant chief is easy because they have knowledge of what happens. As long as he/she has his academic qualifications it will be easy for them to be promoted,” Ruto said.

Ruto said the village elders, assistant chiefs, chiefs and senior officers are integral to the successful implementation of projects and programmes as they are a dependable link between the people and the Government.

He urged them to vigilant in the fight against illicit brews and drug abuse and in the restoration of the environment under the Climate Works Initiative.

Nairobi County currently has 11 sub-counties, 17 electoral constituencies, and 85 wards

