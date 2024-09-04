Connect with us

Ruto meets 6 African leaders in Beijing to drum up support for Raila’s AUC bid

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – President William Ruto on Wednesday met with 6 African presidents in Beijing China to drum up support for the Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s African Union (AU) Commission candidature.

 Ruto held talks with Presidents Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé of Togo, Assimi Goita of Mali, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Mahamat Idriss Deby of Chad, and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

The head of state discussions with the 6 African presidents were tailored on supporting Odinga’s Au bid as well as the Country’s bilateral issues.

“Met President Paul Kagame of Rwanda in Beijing, China, and deliberated on deepening our relations and also the candidature of Raila Odinga for the position of the African Union Commission chairperson,” he revealed in one of the posts shared on his X platform.

President Ruto has been at the forefront in championing Oding’a bid to win the AU commission top job stating that he will protect the region’s interests.

This is after the East African Community leaders agreed to sponsor Odinga as the candidate for the African Union (AU) Commission chairman post.

Kenya officially launched the former Prime Minister bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship on Tuesday, August 29 2024 where President Ruto hosted regional leaders to express his unwavering support for Odinga’s candidacy at State House, Nairobi.

Ruto hailed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a “veteran mobilizer for positive change,” expressing strong confidence in his ability to lead the AU Commission.

“Raila is a celebrated statesman whose longevity in leadership has been sustained by an unrelenting devotion to democratic change as the foundation of sustainable freedom and prosperity,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking during the official unveiling of his candidature at State House Nairobi Odinga has vowed to spearhead reforms in the continental body in order to achieve an AU Visa for ease movement within the continent.

“My friend Aliko Dangote says that for him to travel across the continent he needs 35 visas. His French competitor does not need a visa to travel with a French passport in Africa, what a shame,” Odinga said.

“In Europe you only need a schengen visa and you can travel across the entire Europe without a problem, we will also ensure that we reach a stage where we can issue an AU visa and allow people to travel across the continent without a problem,” he added.

