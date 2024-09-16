Connect with us

An administrator addresses National Government Administration Officers from Nairobi County at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete during a meeting presided over by President William Ruto on September 16, 2024. The President announced a multi-agency approach to implement the Climate WorX programme, aiming to restore Kenya's environmental ecosystem and ensure that Nairobi, both the nation's capital and a global environmental hub, remains green, clean, and a leader in conservation.

Ruto Launches Climate WorX For 20,000 Youth to Restore Nairobi River

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – National Government Administration Officers will be pivotal in restoring the Nairobi River Basin as part of a new government programme launching on October 1, President William Ruto has announced.

The initiative, dubbed Climate WorX, will enlist 20,000 young Kenyans to rehabilitate the 47km stretch of the Nairobi River Basin. The project aims to transform the river into a valuable commercial and recreational hub, enhancing Nairobi’s stature as both Kenya’s capital and a global environmental leader, given its role as host to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).

“Nairobi, as the capital and host of UNEP, cannot afford to have its river in such a polluted state. The current condition of the Nairobi River cannot be the face of Kenya,” President Ruto emphasized.

Speaking at a meeting with National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, the President was joined by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and Cabinet Secretaries Kithure Kindiki, Aden Duale, and Justin Muturi.

President Ruto called on the officers to back the government’s efforts in tackling the environmental challenges faced by the city, urging them to ensure that the Climate WorX programme operates transparently, without the interference of politics, tribalism, or corruption.

He stressed the importance of making the programme fair and inclusive, providing opportunities for as many young people as possible.

National Rollout and Long-term Plans

The Climate WorX initiative will initially focus on Nairobi before expanding to other major cities like Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, and Eldoret. Eventually, the programme will cover all counties and is projected to create 200,000 jobs nationwide.

“This programme is a key part of our national climate action plan. Climate change is no longer a myth—it is an existential threat,” the President noted.

Key activities under Climate WorX will include tree planting, road construction, affordable housing, solid waste management, and public education on environmental conservation.

Combatting Corruption and Enhancing Security

President Ruto also called on Kenyans to play an active role in fighting corruption, urging them not to offer bribes for government services and to report any public servants demanding bribes.

“If you pay for a free government service, you are more guilty than the person asking for the bribe,” he warned.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering National Government Administration Officers to combat crime at the grassroots level, highlighting their success in previous government initiatives like the Subsidised Fertiliser Programme and the Community Health Promoters programme.

Addressing Pollution and Housing

Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale promised strict action against institutions polluting the Nairobi River, stating that many of the culprits are already known to authorities. Interior CS Kithure Kindiki emphasized the importance of depoliticizing the river restoration project, framing it as both an environmental and security initiative.

“We are doing this not for politics, but for the sake of the country, for the present and future generations,” Kindiki said.

Deputy President Gachagua echoed the President’s message, urging the officers to take their environmental conservation duties seriously, while Ruto reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Nairobi’s slums through the Affordable Housing Programme.

“We will turn slums into estates,” President Ruto vowed.

