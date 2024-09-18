Connect with us

President William Ruto.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto calls for respect of independent institutions and rule of law

His remarks come in the wake of tensions between the Judiciary and the National Police Service following the withdrawal of the security detail assigned to Justice Lawrence Mugambi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – President William Ruto has emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and respecting the independence of key institutions in the country.

Speaking during the official launch of the Strategic Framework for the Implementation of Reforms in the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, and National Youth Service, Ruto reiterated that the rule of law is the cornerstone of Kenya’s democracy.

His remarks come in the wake of tensions between the Judiciary and the National Police Service following the withdrawal of the security detail assigned to Justice Lawrence Mugambi.

While acknowledging the independence of both the Judiciary and the NPS, Ruto called for cooperation between the two institutions, stressing the need for them to work together in the best interest of the country and its citizens.

