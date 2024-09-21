Ruto arrives in New York ahead of UNGA next week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 21 — President William Ruto has arrived in New York ahead of the 79th United Nations General Assembly summit kicking off next week.

Ruto arrived at the J. F. Kennedy Airport at 07:34 am EDT (2.34pm EAT) on a Kenya Airways flight.

This year’s UNGA summit theme for the debate will be “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations”.

The summit is a crucial milestone in the global effort to accelerate progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It aims to reaffirm commitment of the SGDs and the United Nations Charter while enhancing cooperation and laying the foundations for a reinvigorated multilateral system.

State House Press Office on Friday said President Ruto will advocate for comprehensive and accelerated reforms of multilateral institutions including the United Nations to ensure they remain relevant to current challenges.

Reforms

The office said Ruto will call for a thorough review of multilateral system to highlight its inability to address interrelated crises.

“His advocacy will focus on ensuring that the proposed ‘pact of the future’ promotes a democratic, transparent, equitable and responsive global order that addresses the specific needs of Kenya, Africa and developing nations,” read the statement released.

State House said Ruto’s agenda is focused on ensuring that Africa’s interests “are not only heard but also acted upon in the shaping of a more inclusive, sustainable and equitable world order.”

President Ruto will also hold a series of meetings with world leaders and international organizations to strengthen Kenya’s partnerships and explore opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment and diplomacy.

Ruto will also meet with United Nations Secretary General to discuss the country’s role as host of the UN Environment Programme and the ongoing capital project at the UN offices in Nairobi among others.

“UNGA 79 offers crucial platform for Kenya and Africa to assert their positions on the global state,” read the statement.

