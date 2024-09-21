Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruto will also meet with United Nations Secretary General to discuss the country’s role as host of the UN Environment Programme and the ongoing capital project at the UN offices in Nairobi among others/FILE

DIPLOMACY

Ruto arrives in New York ahead of UNGA next week

Ruto arrived at the J. F. Kennedy Airport at 07:34 am EDT (2.34pm EAT) on a Kenya Airways flight.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 21 — President William Ruto has arrived in New York ahead of the 79th United Nations General Assembly summit kicking off next week.

Ruto arrived at the J. F. Kennedy Airport at 07:34 am EDT (2.34pm EAT) on a Kenya Airways flight.

This year’s UNGA summit theme for the debate will be “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations”.

The summit is a crucial milestone in the global effort to accelerate progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It aims to reaffirm commitment of the SGDs and the United Nations Charter while enhancing cooperation and laying the foundations for a reinvigorated multilateral system.

State House Press Office on Friday said President Ruto will advocate for comprehensive and accelerated reforms of multilateral institutions including the United Nations to ensure they remain relevant to current challenges.

Reforms

The office said Ruto will call for a thorough review of multilateral system to highlight its inability to address interrelated crises.

“His advocacy will focus on ensuring that the proposed ‘pact of the future’ promotes a democratic, transparent, equitable and responsive global order that addresses the specific needs of Kenya, Africa and developing nations,” read the statement released.

State House said Ruto’s agenda is focused on ensuring that Africa’s interests “are not only heard but also acted upon in the shaping of a more inclusive, sustainable and equitable world order.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Ruto will also hold a series of meetings with world leaders and international organizations to strengthen Kenya’s partnerships and explore opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment and diplomacy.

Ruto will also meet with United Nations Secretary General to discuss the country’s role as host of the UN Environment Programme and the ongoing capital project at the UN offices in Nairobi among others.

“UNGA 79 offers crucial platform for Kenya and Africa to assert their positions on the global state,” read the statement.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Ruto re-appoints Narendra Raval as the Egerton University Chancellor

In a gazette notice dated September 20, Ruto mandated Raval to serve for a period of five years with effect from September 16, 2024.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua omitted facts on closure of Ruto WhatsApp Diary: Insider

Gachagua went public about his purported exupulsion from the group on Friday, hours after he launched an aggresive camapign against President Ruto over his...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto expected in New York at 2pm ahead of UNGA week

State House Press Office said President Ruto will advocate for comprehensive and accelerated reforms of multilateral institutions including the United Nations to ensure they...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

My impeachment would not sail through without Ruto’s support: Gachagua

In an apparent challenge to Ruto, whom he asked to "call his house to order", Gachagua appeared to suggest that his woes had the...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Ichung’wah warns of ‘civilian coup’ resurgence in latest war with Gachagua

The political flare-ups are driven by supremacy battles in the populous Mt. Kenya region.

21 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua ditches another State event as rift with Ruto deepens

There has been growing speculation about a possible impeachment of Gachagua, who is increasingly becoming isolated in the very government he helped to power.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to employ whole of society approach in implementing Maraga task force recommendations- President Ruto

President Ruto revealed that the government had already started acting on some of the recommendations.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to launch strategic framework for implementation of security reforms

The recommendations, presented to President William Ruto by the task force led by former ChiefJustice David Maraga in November 2023 seeks to enhance the...

3 days ago