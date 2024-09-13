Connect with us

AUC RACE 2025

Ruth Odinga leads calls for an end to premature celebrations on Raila AUC quest

Owili cited early celebrations in the past elections, terming the practice a bad omen.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 13 — The Luo community has been urged to remain steadfast in praying for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on his candidature for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship instead of chest-thumping.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, Kisumu County Deputy Governor Dr Mathews Owili and Kisumu Central MP Dr Joshua Oron said Odinga needs prayers.

The leaders castigated those who claim that Odinga has already won the seat, whose election is coming up in February 2025.

Ruth said those going round claiming Raila has won are doing a dis-service to him urging the to instead calm down and pray for his victory.

Bad omen

“This issue of ‘Gini Wasekawo’, loosely translated as ‘we have won this thing’ should be discarded in our minds,” she said.

She since Odinga’s supporters will not vote, their contribution should be channeled in prayers instead.

Owili cited early celebrations in the past elections, terming the practice a bad omen.

He said the community must unite “and remain at the foot of Jesus Christ” to deliver victory to Odinga.

“There is excitement, so to speak, but we would like to urge caution, we would want to urge sobriety,” said Owili.

The leaders spoke in Kisumu on Friday when they joined Kisumu County Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party officials in congratulating Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o for his elevation to act as the party leader of ODM when Odinga takes a sabbatical leave to campaign for AUC position.

MP Oron said Odinga made the right decision to choose Governor Nyong’o, whom he described as a shrewd politician.

The MP also echoed calls to desist premature celebrations.

He also called out a group of people who are planning to host a farewell party in honour of Raila, terming it premature.

“Farewell for what? Raila is here to stay. Let us not entertain such theatrics,” he said.

