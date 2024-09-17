Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The accident comes even as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has stepped up sensitization campaigns on road safety, across the country/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Road accidents claim 3,369 lives in first 9 months of 2024

Of the total fatalities, 1,281 were pedestrians, followed by 825 motorcyclists, 654 passengers, and 281 drivers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17-3,369 people lost their lives in road accidents between January and September 16 this year, new data released by the National Police Service (NPS) has shown.

Of the total fatalities, 1,281 were pedestrians, followed by 825 motorcyclists, 654 passengers, and 281 drivers.

The data also reveals that a total of 16,979 people was affected by road accidents in the first nine months of 2024.

The figures mark a slight increase in road fatalities compared to the same period last year when 3,151 people died in traffic accidents.

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli expressed concern over the rising number of accidents and urged the public to adhere to traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life.

“We have seen an increase in road traffic accidents across the country, which is why we convened this consultative meeting with all Regional Traffic Enforcement Officers to address the issue of road carnage and corruption within the Traffic Unit,” Masengeli said.

He appealed to the public to prioritize road safety and ensure compliance with all traffic rules to curb the escalating fatalities.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kindiki urges leaders to refrain from politicization of development projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has called on leaders across the country to refrain from politicizing development projects, emphasizing...

42 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli says Justice Mugambi assigned 2 new security officers after the recall of previous detail

Masengeli's statement comes in response to concerns raised over the withdrawal of Justice Mugambi’s security, which some linked to recent court rulings.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judges, Magistrates protest withdrawal of Justice Mugambi’s bodyguards

In a statement on Monday, Vice President of the Association Rhoda Yator said the two incidents amount to violations of Article 160 of the...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans to access new IDs within 10 Days after application: PS Bitok

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17- Kenyans looking for new Identification cards will now get their IDs within a period of ten days after application starting...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senior Counsel Bar protests security withdrawal for Justice Mugambi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Senior Counsel Bar Chairperson Fred Ojiambo has protested the security withdrawal for Justice Lawrence Mugambi after sentencing acting Inspector...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mutua announces new unit to tackle workplace sexual harassment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced the establishment of a new unit within his ministry...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall establishes Starlink backup for uninterrupted Customer Service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – The Nairobi City County Government has taken a significant step forward in enhancing service delivery by implementing a backup...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Justice Mugambi’s bodyguards recalled for a training: NPS

While affiring its institutional independence, NPS said it made necessary arrangments to ensure Justice Mugambi's safety while recalling two bodguards assigned to him to...

6 hours ago