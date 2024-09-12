Connect with us

The fires affected schools in three regions but police confirmed that no casualties were reported/FILE

Record 10 school fires in a day stir safety fears

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – At least 10 school fire incidents were reported across the country Wednesday resulting to extensive property damage, raising concern over the state of affairs in boarding schools.

In the Rift Valley, two major incidents occurred, with dormitories at Irbaan Primary School and Naivasha High School destroyed in seperate blazes, according to police reports.

The Eastern Region saw similar unrest in three secondary schools.

At Isiolo Boys High School, an old dormitory used as a store was set alight, while Mbooni High School in Makueni experienced damage to several buildings, including shattered glass windows.

A fire was also reported at Katulani Mixed Secondary School, while students at Kalimani Mixed Secondary School in Kitui went on a rampage, destroying school property.

At Buriuri Boys High School in Meru, two dormitories were completely destroyed by fire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though authorities described the damage as “significant.”

Later that evening, at approximately 8:20 pm, a dormitory at Wami Boys Secondary School in Isiolo also caught fire.

Authorities said quick action by police officers and a fire engine from the county government brought the flames under control, with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

In the Central Region, an attempted arson at Mukurweini Boys High School in Nyeri was thwarted by authorities, and several students arrested for questioning.

Education officials have expressed deep concern over the surge in school fires and student unrest, urging schools to enhance security measures while investigations continue.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

