Pwani Oil Launches year-round environmental conservation campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Pwani Oil Products Limited has today launched a year-round campaign aimed at educating communities and other publics on the value of environmental conservation, with notable attention on clean oceans.

The company has established a calendar of activities that will see it participate in community education drives, clean-up events and media engagements to reinforce the message of sustainability.

This announcement was made in Kilifi County on Saturday, where the company, alongside various partners, including the North Coast Beach Hotel, the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA), the Kilifi County Government and community members, participated in a beach clean-up activity as part of the International Coastal Cleanup Day activities.

Over 1 tonne of plastic and other non-degradable waste were collected from a 3km stretch of coastline in Kilifi. NEMA will facilitate the proper disposal and management of the collected waste.

“Our work aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal number 14, which speaks to the conservation and sustainable use of our oceans and marine resources,” said Pwani Oil’s Commercial Director, Rajul Malde.

”This is part of our sustainability initiative, which seeks to positively contribute to the community we operate in through environmental conservation.”

Recently-crowned Miss Earth Kenya, Faith Wanyama, who is also the brand ambassador of Pwani Oil’s Afrisense Expert Bathing Bar, headlined the cleanup exercise.

Earlier in the year, Afrisense sponsored the Miss Earth Kenya pageant, from which Wanyama emerged victorious, winning her a chance to represent the country at the global Miss Earth competition in the Philippines.

Afrisense is sponsoring her conservation campaign for the November event. Afrisense Beauty Bathing Bar is made with natural ingredients including Kalahari Melon Seed Oil and Mafura Butter. Pwani Oil’s sustainability initiatives aim to conserve nature, ensuring that these ingredients continue to thrive.

Miss Wanyama’s participation in the Pwani Oil-led International Coastal Cleanup Day event demonstrated her commitment to bring to life the Miss Earth’s 2024 theme, ‘Water is Life’.

“The cleanup gels well with my desire for sustainability across all environmental concerns. I am really honored to participate in the event, which has also helped gain critical learnings on marine and oceanic resources. This will form part of my submission at the Miss Earth Global Finals and place Kenya on the international platform as a champion for sustainability and Environmental conservation,” she said.

The beach cleanup and annual communication campaign are part of Pwani Oil’s ongoing sustainability initiatives and investments.

The company has previously invested in a 1500Kwh solar energy plant, providing renewable energy to supplement its power needs, while contributing to a reduction in its carbon footprint.

Furthermore, Pwani Oil has partnered with the Kenya Forest Service and Kilifi County in a major reforestation project aimed at restoring forest cover by planting 5,000 trees.

Such initiatives demonstrate Pwani Oil’s leadership in sustainability while highlighting its commitment to environmental preservation at every level.

Pwani Oil’s sustainability campaigns are spearheaded by a sustainability committee, which initiates and follows through on environmental conservation plans.

This committee is tasked with scheduling the communication campaign, up to and including during the September International Ocean Cleanup Day.

