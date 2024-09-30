PS Omollo urges stronger regional cooperation to combat Transnational Crime in Lake Victoria

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 30 – Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has called for greater coordination among security agencies from Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania to to tackle the growing threat of transnational organized crime on Lake Victoria.

Speaking during the opening of the fourth Regional Working Group (RWG) on Countering Transnational Organized Crimes, Omollo noted that limited coordination between border security authorities has made the region vulnerable to organized crime.

He highlighted the crucial role the lake plays in supporting commerce, cultural exchange, and livelihoods across the three nations, while at the same time acknowledging the security challenges it presents.

“This 69,484 square km body of water, shared by our three nations, has long been a vital source of life, commerce, and cultural exchange. Yet, it has also presented us with significant challenges that require our collective focus and action,” Omollo said.

The Interior PS outlined several interventions the three countries have taken to address these issues, including the formation of the RWG, which unites officers from key border agencies in the region.

He praised the group’s dedication to ensuring that joint security initiatives align with both national and regional priorities.

“Your dedication has ensured that our initiatives remain aligned with both national and regional priorities,” he told participants.

Despite the persistent challenges, PS Omollo noted that the region is making progress through a three-year project aimed at enhancing the capacity of border authorities to detect and prevent transnational crime.

He further noted that key milestones have already been achieved, including joint discussions on border governance, maritime security training for officers, and the enhancement of document examination and fraud detection skills.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We began crucial discussions on border governance institutions in Kisumu, validated assessment reports in Entebbe, and built capacities through training programs in Mwanza. These efforts have been vital in enabling our officers to counter sophisticated criminal networks,” Omollo added.

Omollo also commended international partners, particularly the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), for support the security initiatives.

Looking ahead, Omollo announced several key initiatives that are underway, including the refurbishment of the Kisumu Port Joint Operation Center, joint maritime training, and the acquisition of patrol vehicles to enhance mobility for Kenya’s Directorate of Immigration Services.

Despite the progress, Omollo acknowledged that more work needs to be done, proposing several recommendations to the working group.

These include establishing a Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Center for Lake Victoria, harmonizing fishing regulations across the three countries, expanding joint training programs for frontline officials, and gazetting more ports of entry to better monitor fish landing sites and other entry points.

Omollo also stressed the importance of incorporating community feedback into security strategies.

“Understanding the views and needs of border communities is critical to building trust and partnerships,” he said.

The RWG meeting which brought together high-level officials from Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, aims to further discuss and refine strategies to strengthen security on Lake Victoria and address the complex challenges of transnational crime in the region.

Notable participants included Director General of Kenya’s Directorate of Immigration Services and Head of the Kenyan Delegation, Evelyn Cheluget; BCOCC Secretary and Head of Border Management Secretariat, Kennedy Nyaiyo; Assistant Commissioner for Immigration Control and Head of Uganda’s Delegation, Marcellino Bwesigye; and Head of Training, Advocacy, and International Cooperation and Head of Tanzania’s Delegation, Ahmad Mwendadi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also in attendance were Parvathy Sankar, Deputy Director for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement at the U.S. Embassy in Kenya, and Sharon Dimanche, Chief of Mission for the IOM Kenya Country Office.

About The Author