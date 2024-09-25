0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has raised concerns over the growing spread of disinformation and misinformation surrounding the upcoming roll-out of Universal Health Care (UHC) program in the country.

Speaking Wednesday during a collaborative meeting between the Ministry of Health(MoH) and the Ministry of Interior and National Administration(MINA) at the Kenya School of Government, in Nairobi, PS Omollo warned that disinformation, fueled by speculation, threatens to undermine the public’s understanding of the program.

To counter this, PS Omollo emphasised the critical role of the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) in addressing and dispelling misinformation that could derail the initiative.

“Disinformation and misinformation on the programme is a scenario that poses a challenge. With the sensitization today, you [NGAOs] shall be equipped with the requisite knowledge to not only manage and counter the same, but to also disseminate the correct information to the public,” he said.

Omollo stated that the UHC rollout will provide quality and affordable healthcare for all Kenyans, fulfilling the government’s commitment to ensuring healthcare as a constitutional right.

However, according to Omollo disinformation, often spread through social media and other platforms, has led to public confusion over the State Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) – the successor to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF)

PS Omollo stressed the urgency of addressing these falsehoods, particularly with the mass registration of citizens set to begin in October.

“As we prepare for the SHIF roll-out that is slated to be launched on 1st October 2024, your role and effort becomes more critical and geared towards ensuring that all Kenyans benefit from this transformative initiative,” he said.

Omollo further emphasized that the leadership and coordination of NGAOs will be key to ensuring a smooth transition from NHIF to SHIF.

He added that collaboration will go a long way in ensuring seamless transition for the NHIF to the new cover.

“The synergy between Health Officials and NGAOs is therefore, essential for the success of this programme,” he said.

Despite the challenges posed by disinformation, Omollo expressed confidence that the officers would succeed, citing their track record of delivering on previous national assignments.

“We have confidence in you as you have successfully delivered on many other National Government assignments in the past,” he said, urging senior NGAO officials to pass on accurate information to their teams for the program’s successful implementation.

Further PS Omollo noted that administrators will be required to utilize diverse avenues to ensure effective sensitization and registration of the citizens.

He warned against any form of extortion during the registration process.

“It is imperative that you address any emerging issues on the programme and ensure no citizen is extorted for the service,” he said.

