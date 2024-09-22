Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Warm Welcome from Indian Diaspora in Wilmington, Delaware

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Wilmington, Delaware Sep 22 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with enthusiastic celebrations by the Indian diaspora upon his arrival at Hotel duPont on Saturday evening (local time). Members of the Indian community gathered to perform traditional ‘Garba’ dances, expressing their excitement and pride in meeting the Indian leader.

The warm reception underscored the admiration many members of the Indian diaspora hold for PM Modi. One community member shared their excitement, calling Modi “a great prime minister, probably one of the best we’ve had since independence.” The individual continued, saying, “We are very proud of him. We wish him a long life and all the best for India and the rest of the world.”

Adding to the festive atmosphere, another member of the diaspora sang the patriotic song ‘Saare Jahaan Se Accha’ as Modi arrived. “He has brought the golden age of India back. This is a historical moment for us to cherish,” they said.

PM Modi’s visit to the U.S. included his arrival in Philadelphia earlier in the day, where he was greeted by crowds chanting “Modi, Modi.” During his stay, he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and attend the Quad Summit, underscoring the significance of his visit.

Outside the airport, an Indian community member shared a personal moment after PM Modi signed a painting she had made. “I met the PM today, and it felt really good. The moment he saw my painting, he asked where I was from,” she recounted. “I told him I am from the Mithila region, and that the painting is based on the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family).”

PM Modi’s visit continues to draw excitement and pride from the Indian diaspora, who see his leadership as pivotal in elevating India’s stature on the global stage

