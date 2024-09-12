President Ruto to jet off to Germany for 2-day visit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – President William Ruto is set to jet off to Germany today for a two-day official visit, State House Spokesperson Mohamed Hussein says.

According to Hussein, the head of state is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz with discussions focusing on cooperation in key areas such as green energy, climate action, digital cooperation, trade and investment, skills development, labor, and regional and international peace and security.

He is also expected to engage in several high-profile activities, including meetings with key German business leaders to explore trade and investment opportunities.

“The President will equally engage with leading German business leaders during a special CEO’s forum aimed at enhancing trade and investment opportunities between Kenya and Germany. The CEOs of major companies such as Mercedes-Benz, YouTube, and Ida Cruises are expected to participate in the forum,” Hussein revealed.

A key highlight of the visit will be the signing of the Kenya-Germany Agreement on Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership.

This agreement aims to facilitate labor mobility, apprenticeships, student training, employment, and the welfare of employees. It also includes provisions for the readmission and return of citizens between the two nations.

Earlier, the head of state laid his plan to travel to Germany today in what he said is anchored on signing a labor agreement that will enable Kenyans to access online jobs, further strengthening Kenya’s global technological footprint.

About The Author