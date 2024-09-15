Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya and Germany signed a groundbreaking agreement in September 2024, boosting labour mobility, apprenticeships, and training while enhancing employment and worker welfare. Witnessed by President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga in Berlin, they’re unlocking exciting new opportunities for Kenyans!

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Says First Recruitment for Kenyans to Work in Germany on Sep 27

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – President William Ruto has announced that the first recruitment of Kenyans for skilled labour migration to Germany will take place on 27th September, responding to critics who have dismissed his administration’s promises.

The President returned to Kenya after a three-day visit to Germany, during which several labour agreements were signed with German officials at the Chancellery in Berlin. The agreements cover cooperation in promoting the fair mobility of skilled workers, students, and apprentices and exploring temporary migration for vocational education, training, and employment opportunities, including seasonal work.

“When I said Kenyans will secure job opportunities in Germany, some doubted me, but on Friday they saw our plan in action. Some Kenyans have already arrived, and on 27th September, we will have the first recruitment,” Ruto stated.

He assured that Kenya Kwanza’s promises are not empty rhetoric, and emphasized his administration’s commitment to delivering on its goals despite the challenges it faces. “We walk by faith because we see the possibilities. Some people don’t understand me because they lack that vision,” he added.

The labor agreement with Germany was first discussed during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Kenya in May 2023. While the exact number of Kenyans who will migrate under the deal remains unclear, German authorities have dismissed claims that 250,000 workers will be recruited.

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Interior clarified, “The agreement does not specify any numbers or quotas. Applicants must meet the requirements of the German Skilled Immigration Act.” This was in response to reports from some media outlets that claimed the agreement would offer jobs to 250,000 Kenyans.

The deal between Kenya and Germany also covers ethical recruitment, labour market information exchange, consular services, and measures to prevent irregular migration, human trafficking, forced labour, and exploitation. Both countries committed to setting up a Joint Implementation Committee, which will meet at least once a year to oversee the agreement’s application and interpretation.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Calls for Immediate Halt to JKIA Takeover Deal with Adani

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15-Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has joined the opposition against the proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani Holding...

34 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Germany Refutes Claims of 250,000 Job Opportunities for Kenyans Under New Labour Deal

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Germany’s Federal Ministry of Interior and Community has dismissed reports claiming that the country signed a labor agreement with...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police assure public of security amid U.S, U.K terror alerts

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Police have assured the public of sufficient security following terror alerts issued by the U.S. and U.K. embassies in...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

KEMRI researchers cite funding gaps in sickle cell fight

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Researchers at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) have revealed that lack of sustainable funding for both research initiatives and...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Women urged to seek economic empowerment to curb gender violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – President William Ruto’s Advisor on Women’s Rights Harriette Chiggai has challenged women to secure economic empowerment to end gender-based...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

500 Elders Shift Support from Gachagua to Kindiki for Mt. Kenya East Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 — 500 elders from Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties have withdrawn their support for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, instead...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Adani Seeks Tax Exemptions for JKIA Takeover

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – Fresh details have emerged revealing that Adani Airport Holding Limited has requested tax exemptions as part of its concession...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Counties Face Looming Crisis as Workers’ Union Ratify Nationwide Strike

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – Counties are preparing for a major disruption following the Kenya County Government Workers Union’s (KCGWU) decision to ratify a...

1 day ago