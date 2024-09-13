President Ruto, Raila Close Ranks in Berlin to Sign Key Labour Agreements with Germany

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BERLIN, Germany, Sept 13 — President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga closed ranks in Berlin Friday to sign two significant labour agreements aimed at creating employment opportunities for skilled young Kenyans in German companies.

The first deal, between the Kenyan government and the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, facilitated by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, enables Hamburg-based companies to engage remote Kenyan talent, with Nakuru County selected as the pilot site.

The second agreement, a comprehensive migration and mobility partnership with Germany’s federal government, outlines cooperation on labour mobility, apprenticeships, and student training.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, State Department for Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu, signed on behalf of the Kenyan government, alongside Prof. Karl-Heinz Paque of Friedrich Naumann Foundation and Michael Beck of the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Ritz Carlton in Berlin, President Ruto lauded the partnership, emphasizing Kenya’s role as a burgeoning tech hub, often referred to as the “Silicon Savannah.”

“Kenya is becoming a centre for technology, innovation, and creativity. This agreement will benefit from the strong relationship between German technology and Kenyan talent, offering a win-win collaboration between our two countries,” Ruto said.

He also highlighted Kenya’s position as the gateway to Africa, noting the country’s wealth of human capital, green energy, and attractive incentives for investors.

The Hamburg Chamber agreement is set to address both countries’ respective challenges: Germany’s labor shortages and Kenya’s high unemployment among skilled youth. President Ruto praised the long-standing relationship between the two nations, recalling Raila Odinga’s educational background in Germany as a symbol of the strong ties.

Prof. Paque, representing the German side, reiterated the significance of the partnership, noting that Germany was the first country to recognize Kenya’s independence in 1963 and that the relationship has grown since Ruto assumed office in 2022. He stressed the need for a “digital division of labour” where workers can remain in their home countries while serving global markets.

Later in the day, President Ruto signed the migration and mobility agreement at the Berlin Chancery. This framework will foster cooperation in employment, welfare, and student training between Kenya and Germany.

President Ruto’s visit also included an invitation to the Annual Citizens Festival by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Upon arrival in Berlin, Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto were warmly welcomed by Kenya’s Ambassador to Germany, Stella Orina, at Berlin International Airport.

