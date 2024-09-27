President Ruto Presses for Urgent Climate Action, Denounces Political Posturing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW York, USA Sep 27 – President William Ruto has issued a stark warning to world leaders, urging them to take decisive action on the climate crisis, emphasizing that political manoeuvring and inaction will not shield vulnerable populations or prevent the collapse of ecosystems.

Speaking at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Ruto decried the lack of progress in global efforts to address climate change, calling for urgent reforms to international cooperation mechanisms. His message resonated particularly with African nations, many of which are disproportionately impacted by extreme weather events despite contributing the least to global emissions.

“This is not just an abstract challenge,” Ruto said. “Political posturing and inaction will neither protect the vulnerable from the consequences of a runaway climate crisis nor save our civilization from ecosystem collapse.” He noted that Africa, where climate-related disasters affected over 110 million people in 2022 alone, stands at the frontlines of the crisis.

The Kenyan leader cited the significant economic toll, with climate disasters inflicting $8.5 billion in damages in Africa last year. He pointed out that, despite the continent’s rich natural resources and potential for renewable energy, Africa accounted for less than 3 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in 2023—less than 1% of the global total.

Ruto emphasized Africa’s pivotal role in the global energy transition and highlighted the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative—a pan-African strategy aimed at unlocking investments for large-scale green industrial projects. He urged the international community to support African countries in harnessing their vast renewable energy potential, which includes solar, wind, and geothermal resources, to drive both economic development and global sustainability efforts.

“The world cannot afford to leave Africa behind again,” Ruto warned, stressing that affordable financing and transformative policies are crucial to enabling Africa’s participation in the global energy transition. President William Ruto delivers an address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2024, calling for urgent reforms to the UN Security Council to enhance inclusivity, transparency, and accountability. /X.

At the upcoming COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Ruto stressed that resolving deep disagreements over climate finance would be critical. He reiterated that the new climate finance goal, expected to be negotiated, faces significant hurdles due to disputes over responsibility for contributions and the amount of funding required.

The Kenyan president also called for reform of the global financial architecture, arguing that developing countries, particularly in Africa, are unfairly disadvantaged. He advocated for concessional financing, debt relief, and grants to facilitate infrastructure investments and expand clean energy capacity.

Ruto further extended his call for solidarity on security and peace initiatives, touching on Kenya’s leadership in the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) to Haiti. He applauded the progress Kenya has made in stabilizing the country and called for more logistical and financial support from global partners to meet the target of deploying 2,500 officers by January 2025.

In his remarks, Ruto also commended the UN for supporting peacekeeping operations in Africa, particularly through resolutions that strengthen funding for AU peace missions, which he described as “a global good.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a candid critique of the United Nations itself, Ruto described the Security Council as dysfunctional and unaccountable, calling for sweeping reforms. “An institution that excludes 54 African countries, representing 1.4 billion people, while allowing one nation to veto the decisions of the remaining 193 member states is unacceptable,” he said, demanding greater inclusivity and accountability within the council.

He also emphasized the need for the Security Council to become more transparent and representative of the current global landscape. “The world is changing, and so must the institutions that govern it,” Ruto said, calling for a system of global governance that reflects the aspirations and dignity of all nations, especially those in the Global South.

A Call for Bold Action

Ruto said there was urgent need for action across all fronts—on climate change, international security, and economic equity—urging leaders to work together to address systemic challenges. “Our collective efforts to combat climate change must be rooted in fairness and equity,” he said, underscoring that global progress should transcend borders and disparities.

“The time for political posturing is over. The time for action is now,” Ruto said.

About The Author