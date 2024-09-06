Connect with us

President William Ruto. /PCS/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns the death of 17 children in Nyeri school dormitory fire

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – President William Ruto has mourned the death of 17 children in a dormitory fire in Nyeri.

In a statement on his X account, the head of state further directed that a thorough probe into the incident be conducted.

He emphasised that those responsible will be held to account.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the children who have lost their lives in the fire tragedy at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County,” he stated.

He also assured that the government will offer the needed support to the affected families.

“The Government under the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government is mobilising all the necessary resources to support the affected families.”

At least 17 students lost their lives in a tragic fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy Primary School in Nyeri County after a midnight inferno ravaged their dormitory.

The children aged about 9 years died when fire broke out at their school dormitory at midnight.

Police Spokeswoman Resila Onyango said there are fears more bodies may be recovered at the scene.

“We lost 16 pupils who were burnt beyond recognition and there is another one who died while being taken to hospital,” the Spokeswoman said.

A search was underway Friday morning following fears of more bodies in the rubble after some were reported missing.

Nyeri County Police Commander Benjamin Rotich confirmed the fatalities and said 14 others sustained serious injuries. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine the source of the blaze.

According to Rotich, the fire broke out around midnight when most of the students were asleep. The school has a population of 824 pupils, many of whom were affected by the sudden and devastating incident. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to contain the fire, but the flames spread quickly, making it difficult to rescue all the students.

The tragedy has left the school and the surrounding community in shock, with parents rushing to the institution to check on the safety of their children.

