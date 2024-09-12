Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto lauds Hustler Fund as corruption Free

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – President William Ruto has praised the Hustler Fund for its transparent, technology-driven loan processing, urging Members of Parliament to fast-track the passing of the e-procurement law to curb corruption.

Speaking at the launch of the Fifth National Action Plan on Open Government Partnership in Nairobi, President Ruto emphasized the need for the government to embrace technology as a critical tool in combating graft.

“Today, we have two million Kenyans borrowing from the Hustler Fund every day. It is delivered on a technology platform. It is the single government project that has no corruption because technology has provided the framework to make sure we insulate it from graft,” the head of state indicated.

The President highlighted the significant role technology is playing in transforming public services and pledged further investments to create more job opportunities for the youth.

Ruto also noted that digitization has already shown results, with more Kenyans accessing remote working opportunities.

Ruto announced that he will depart for Germany tomorrow to sign a labor agreement that will enable Kenyans to access online jobs, further strengthening Kenya’s global technological footprint.

Earlier this year, the government unveiled a five-year plan to lay 100,000 kilometers of optic fiber infrastructure.

As of June 2024, over 10,200 kilometers of fiber optic cables have been laid across Kenya’s 47 counties.

The project utilizes Kenya Power’s existing electricity transmission lines, extending the National Optic Fibre Backbone (NOFBI) to the 74,000 transformers nationwide, ultimately reaching homes, businesses, and institutions.

This approach, the government claims, reduces costs, shortens implementation timeframes, and facilitates easier maintenance, positioning Kenya to become a regional technology hub.

The government maintains that it is keen on prioritizing technological innovation as a key driver of economic growth and development, aiming to bridge the digital divide and position Kenya as a leader in the global digital economy.

