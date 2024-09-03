President Ruto lauds China for supporting Kenya’s key projects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – President William Ruto has lauded China’s President Xi Jinping for supporting Kenya’s key projects like Standard Gauge Railway, the Nairobi Expressway, TVETs among other projects.

He made the remarks when he talks with President Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, ahead of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation Summit.

Beijing meeting set to unlock more major initiatives.

The Presidents observed that the Kenya and China ties have been mutually beneficial to our two countries, phenomenally transforming Kenya’s railway, road and port infrastructure, and deepening people to people exchanges.

During the meeting, President Xi agreed to discuss regional infrastructure projects such as the expansion of SGR from Naivasha to Malaba, and the Rironi-Mau Summit-Malaba dual carriageway.

About The Author