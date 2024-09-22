President Ruto invokes divine intervention against ‘witchcraft’, ‘idol worship’ in Haiti

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 — President William Ruto on Saturday invoked divine intervention to redeem Haiti as he led a prayer against “witchcraft” and “idol worship” during his impromptu visit to Port-au-Prince.

Kenya’s police units are leading the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti to restore order in the Caribbean nation that continues to struggle with gang violence.

Ruto’s prayer was part of a personal moment with the Kenyan contigent during which he lauded their efforts and led them into a song. Ruto called on divine intervention to free Haiti from the grip of evil forces that he said have “strangled” the country, contributing to its ongoing security challenges/PCS

He appealed for additional resources including hardware to protect gains made by the Kenya-led Mission to acheive peace and stability in the Caribbean nation plagued by gang violence, partly attributed to spiritual and cultural practices.

“Father we want to pray against witchcraft and against idol worship. We want to pray against the forces of evil that has strangled this land, that you will release Haiti from the hands of the enemy, that you will make Haiti a peaceful nation,” he prayed. President Ruto urges hardware support for Kenya-led Haiti Security Support

He further prayed for the Haitian people, including the government, to receive the wisdom and strength needed to lead their country toward stability and prosperity.

“We pray for the people, the children, and the government—that you will give them what it takes to run their country well for the welfare of men and the glory of your name,” he continued.

Monitoring progress

He used the prayer session to seek divine protection for the officers on the ground and their Haitian counterparts.

In his prayer, Ruto also extended his prayers to Kenya, asking for peace and prosperity in the country.

“We pray for the people of Kenya back home that you’ll secure our country and prosper our country and make us a nation that respects you ,” he said.

Ruto visited Haiti in detour os his official visitt to the United States for the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Ruto’s visit sought tp assess the progress of the MSS and determine the challenges and the support needed to make the mission a success.

“I came here specifically to know about your progress so that friends, partners and many other people who believe in stability and peace can work with me in the UN General Assembly to make sure that you get the requisite support, human capital, equipment and also other resources to make sure that you deliver on this mandate,” Ruto said.

He added that the visit was also meant to give him an opportunity to get the feedback on the situation on the ground from the Kenya police and what needs to be done better.

President Ruto challenged the Kenya police alongside their Haitian counterparts to do their best to pacify the county.

He expressed confidence that Kenya has what it takes to help restore peace in Haiti.

“Your success is not only going to be the success of the National Police Service (NPS), it is going to be the success of the people of Haiti and the success of all people who believe in peace, stability, dignity and in democracy,” he said.

