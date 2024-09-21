President Ruto expected in New York at 2pm ahead of UNGA week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 — President William Ruto is headed to the United States to attend the 79th Session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

President Ruto departed from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on a Kenya Airways flight 11.34pm on Friday.

He will arrive at JFK International Airport before 2pm (EAT).

State House Press Office said President Ruto will advocate for comprehensive and accelerated reforms of multilateral institutions including the United Nations to ensure they remain relevant to current challenges.

The office said Ruto will call for a thorough review of multilateral system to highlight its inability to address interrelated crises.

“His advocacy will focus on ensuring that the proposed ‘pact of the future’ promotes a democratic, transparent, equitable and responsive global order that addresses the specific needs of Kenya, Africa and developing nations,” a statement released ahead of his depature read.

President Ruto will also hold a series of meetings with world leaders and international organizations to strengthen Kenya’s partnerships and explore opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment and diplomacy.

Ruto will also meet with United Nations Secretary General to discuss the country’s role as host of the UN Environment Programme and the ongoing capital project at the UN offices in Nairobi among others.

“UNGA 79 offers crucial platform for Kenya and Africa to assert their positions on the global state,” read the statement.

State House said Ruto’s agenda is focused on ensuring that Africa’s interests “are not only heard but also acted upon in the shaping of a more inclusive, sustainable and equitable world order.”

