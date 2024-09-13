President Ruto arrives in Berlin ahead of Annual Citizens Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BERLIN, Germany, Sep 13 — President William Ruto has arrived in Berlin, Germany, for a two-day visit to attend the Annual Citizens Festival on the invitation of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Kenya Airways plane carrying President Ruto and his entourage touched down at the Berlin International Airport Military Wing at 10.49am (11:49am Kenya time) on Friday.

Kenya’s Ambassador to Germany Stella Orina said Kenya was invited to the Annual Citizens Festival as this year’s Profile Partner Country, the first non-European country to get this honour.

“With a diverse audience, including business leaders and investors, the German Citizens’ Festival offers a unique opportunity for Kenya to highlight its economic potential, investment opportunities and market stability,” Orina said at her office in the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin

She pointed out that President Ruto’s visit provides an opportunity for bilateral engagements between Kenya and Germany at meetings with the German President and Chancellor, and the signing of a comprehensive Labour Mobility Agreement.

The President will also meet business leaders at a CEO Forum and promote tourism, trade and cultural exchanges during the festival.

The ambassador noted that the meeting also serves to highlight Kenya’s commitment to creating a favourable business environment for foreign investors.

Ms Orina said after the meeting between President Ruto and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his official visit to Kenya in May 2023, the two countries agreed to commence negotiations on an agreement to promote and facilitate labour migration.

“The Kenya-Germany Agreement on Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership has been concluded and is expected to be signed between Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi and the German Minister of Interior.

“President Ruto and Mr Scholaz will witness the signing,” she said.

Labour mobility

The agreement provides a framework for cooperation and information exchange on labour mobility, apprenticeships, student training, labour market needs, employment, the welfare of employees as well as readmission and return of employees.

The labour agreement has many benefits for Kenya, including Germany issuing long-stay residence visas for eligible Kenyans to study vocational training.

On the expiry of the long-stay visa, Kenyans may receive a temporary residence permit for to study in Germany for up to two years. This could also be extended if the purpose for the residence has not been achieved but is achievable within a reasonable period.

Both countries will encourage emigration of skilled workers who have completed vocational training or university degree studies, and whose qualification is recognised by competent authorities of both countries.

Germany shall waive the requirement for a labour-market test for Kenyans prior to employment.

The two countries will also cooperate in vocational education and training, especially to support skills development and capacity-building in vocational education and training.

When the Presidential Communication Service team visited the venue of Burgerfest (cultural event) at Schloss Bellevue, Kenya’s exhibitors were doing the last touches ahead of the Friday event.

The New Kenya Planters Co-operative Union (KPCU) and Kenya Diaspora Alliance Germany were among the exhibitors whose stands were ready to showcase Kenya’s progress in various fields.

Kenya Diaspora Alliance Germany Chairman Cyrus Robiro said President Ruto’s presence at the cultural event will greatly promote Kenya’s image in Germany.

“The strong relations between Kenya and Germany will boost trade and address unemployment at home as many Kenyans will get job opportunities here in Germany,” he said.

