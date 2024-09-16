Connect with us

President William Ruto. /file.

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints committee to review University Funding model

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – President William Ruto has appointed National working Committee to review the new University funding model that has sparked Nationwide debate.

In a gazette notice, President Ruto stated the National working Committee shall have four sub committees that shall be tasked with different roles including the review of the new funding model for Universities and Technical, Vocational Education and Training Institutions (TVETS).

“Now therefore I William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by the Constitution and the Statute Laws of the Republic of Kenya do order and direct that the National Working Committee on Review of the New University Education Funding Model is hereby established,” he said.

According to President Ruto the four sub committees shall focus on the cost of University degree programmes, the structure of student loans and appeals arising from the placement of students into various eligibility bands for allocation of scholarships and loans for their higher learning education.

The National Working Committee on review of the new University education funding model shall be chaired by Professor Japheth Ntiba while its members shall comprise of the chairpersons and co chairpersons appointed in the four sub committees.

“I direct that the Chairpersons and Co-Chairpersons of the Workstreams/sub committees shall constitute the coordination Board of the Committee for the New University Education Funding Model,” he stated.

President William Ruto has in the past defended the new university funding model, emphasizing its consideration for students’ varying levels of vulnerability despite being heavily opposed by university students.

Ruto indicated that the country needs a new funding model that focuses on the student needs and not the university.

“I am persuaded now that we need a funding model that is not focused on the university but focused on the student. A funding model that will not leave any child in Kenya behind but a funding model that recognizes that there are children that come from vulnerable families,” Ruto said.

The Head of state assured that no student will miss out on scholarships and loans opportunities under the new funding model that targets to benefit students in public universities and TVET institutions.

The government recently released the placement order for students applying for scholarships and loans under different band categories based on the level of vulnerability.

According to government’s Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, students in the various bands will be receiving different amounts of money in form of scholarships and loans from the government for funding their higher education. 

