President Ruto Announces Additional Police Deployment to Haiti Amid Escalating Violence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

New York, USA – President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s unwavering commitment to international peace and security, announcing plans to deploy additional police officers to Haiti as part of a multinational security support mission.

Speaking at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, Ruto stated that Kenya is on track to meet its goal of having 2,500 police officers in Haiti by January, highlighting the mission as a demonstration that what was once considered “mission impossible” is now a tangible reality.

The President’s announcement comes on the heels of his recent visit to the Haitian capital, where he assessed the Kenya-led security mission. His visit occurred just a day after a United Nations expert issued a stark warning about the escalating violence and insecurity in Haiti, underscoring the challenges faced by both the Haitian people and the international community in restoring stability. President William Ruto visited Haiti in September 2024 at the capital Port-au-Prince where he met police officers involved in the Mission/PCS

Despite the presence of Kenyan and other foreign police officers, insecurity in Haiti remains rampant. Reports indicate that armed groups control approximately 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, severely undermining the rule of law and public safety. The pervasive violence has led to a humanitarian crisis, with over 578,000 Haitians displaced internally as of August, according to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Many of these families are living in squalid conditions, waiting for the opportunity to safely return to their homes, as armed groups continue to carry out attacks and exert their influence over large swathes of the capital.

In his address, Ruto emphasized the urgent need for a unified international response to address the complexities of the situation in Haiti. He acknowledged the significant challenges posed by armed factions and highlighted the importance of continued support from the global community to stabilize the country. “Our support for the Haitian National Police has significantly advanced the pacification of cities and towns, protected critical infrastructure, and relieved many communities previously held captive by criminal gangs,” Ruto stated.

He expressed gratitude for the financial and logistical support received from the United States, Canada, and other member states, which have been crucial for the ongoing deployment. However, he also pointed out that additional support is necessary to equip the Haitian National Police effectively. “I appeal to all member states to stand in solidarity with the people of Haiti by providing necessary support, either directly to MSS-contributing countries or through the UN Trust Fund,” he urged.

Ruto’s address at the UN General Assembly extended beyond Haiti, touching on broader themes of global peace and security. He emphasized the precarious state of international security, where conflicts are proliferating and undermining the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. “The world is at a challenging moment,” he remarked, highlighting how global peace, security, and stability are increasingly under threat from great power rivalries, organized crime, and the proliferation of weapons.

The Kenyan President’s commitment to Haiti is part of a broader strategy to reinforce Kenya’s role in international peacekeeping efforts. He noted Kenya’s participation in various peace initiatives, including its ongoing support for the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which aims to stabilize the region amid threats from Al-Shabaab.

As the world grapples with a host of challenges—ranging from geopolitical tensions to climate change—Ruto’s call for renewed international cooperation resonated strongly. He urged nations to rethink their collaborative approaches, stressing that peace and development are inseparable pillars that must be pursued in tandem.

About The Author