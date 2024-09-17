Popular Quiver Steak House Shut Down After Ignoring Noise Complaints

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya – Sept 17 – The Nairobi County government has officially shut down Quiver Steak House, a popular nightclub in Milimani, after it ignored notices to address noise pollution complaints from nearby residents.

Prior to its closure, Quiver had announced a surprising shift, vowing to permanently turn down its speakers and reposition itself as a quieter, more conversation-friendly venue.

Geoffrey Mosiria, the county’s Chief Officer of Environment, spearheaded the closure, citing the establishment’s refusal to comply with requests for soundproofing.

“We have had to close down the establishment because they ignored multiple notices and complaints from neighbours. This behavior is illegal, and we are now enforcing action against those who have failed to address our soundproofing requests. We cannot allow continuous environmental pollution and disturbances to our community’s peace,” Mosiria said.

Located near key government installations, including the Department of Defence, State House, and residential areas, Quiver’s loud music had been a persistent source of tension with local residents. Despite serving a notice for soundproofing, the club’s management did not take action, prompting intensified pressure from residents and eventual government intervention.

During the closure, Mosiria emphasized that the county would not sit back while a single business disrupts the lives of multiple people, denying them their right to peace and sleep. “The time for turning a blind eye to environmental pollution is over,” he said.

The club had framed its change to a silent environment as a “groundbreaking decision” to stop playing music altogether, aiming to create a relaxed atmosphere focused on social interaction.

However, this move wasn’t enough to save the club from enforcement actions, with residents already skeptical about whether the management would follow through on its promises. For now, the shutdown marks a significant victory for locals who have long sought relief from the booming noise.

About The Author