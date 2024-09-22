Connect with us

The trio were escorted to Garissa Police Station for processing pending arraignment on Monday/NPS/FILE

County News

Police seize an AK47 rifle, arrest 3 robbery suspects in a raid in Garissa

The police seized an AK47 rifle with serial number A082674 and 6 rounds of ammunition, 12 mobile phones and two knives, among other items during the raid.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 — Police in Garissa have apprehended three individuals suspected of carrying out a series of violent robberies in Garissa’s Burburis area.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday said the trio Ali Isaac Muhumed, alias “Jografia,” 38, and Muhumed Bare Hussein, 30, were flashed out of their hideout and arrested in Burburis.

The two were arrested alongside Habiba Yusuf, 70, who had sheltered them.

The police seized an AK47 rifle with serial number A082674 and 6 rounds of ammunition, 12 mobile phones and two knives, among other items during the raid.

The trio were escorted to Garissa Police Station for processing pending arraignment on Monday.

Sharon Resian

