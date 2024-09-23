Police lob teargas to disperse striking university staff in Nairobi CBD

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Police were on Monday forced to lob tear gas canisters to disperse striking university staff who were marching in the Nairobi Central Business District(CBD).

The staff from the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) marched through the streets after they downed their tools despite orders by the Employment and Labour Relations Court suspending it.

Both KUSU and UASU staff members had earlier threatened to down their tools over the non- implementation of the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The leaders of the unions expressed their frustrations over delays in negotiating their members’ 2021-2025 CBA agreement with the government.

They decried low and delayed pay, non-remittance of statutory deductions and failure by the government to implement a comprehensive medical cover.

UASU Secretary General Constantine Wesonga said the unions demand a 7-10 percent salary increment.

“We don’t want promises we gave our proposal on 4th September 2020. If you are still asking for more time in 2024 think twice! We are also government employees and we want the 7-10 percent other service employees were given,” Wesonga stated.

“The 7 days’ notice which lapsed we had extended the window for the government to get back to us with a positive response but none has come,” added Charles Mukhwaya KUSU Secretary General.

Justice Jacob Gakeri ordered suspension of the Work boycott by the University Staff Members under the two Unions following an urgent suit filed by the Inter-Public Universities’ Councils consultative forum of the Federation of Kenya Employers Universities Councils.

“Upon considering the Notice of Motion, Supporting Affidavit and annexures, it is hereby ordered that in the meantime the respondent is temporarily restrained from calling, instigating, or inciting others to take part in any strike or other form of industrial action,” he said.

Justice Gakeri ordered the matter be placed before the trial court on 2nd October 2024 for further decisions directing the parties to engage in negotiation talks with a view of resolving the disputed issues consensually in order to end their strike.

“It is hereby ordered that the parties continue negotiating with a view to resolving the disputed issues consensually. GIVEN under my hand and seal of the Honourable court this 18th Day of September 2024,” he stated.

