Police launch probe on the murder of Siaya administrator

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 22 — Police in Siaya County have launched investigations into the killing of an Assistant Chief in Rarieda sub-county Sunday morning.

According to the county police commander Serah Koki, the administrator of Memba sub-location Moses Oduor Mbeda was murdered by unknown people.

Police reported that the deceased met his untimely demise at around 1.00 am when the unknown assailants hacked him leading to a fatal injury.

Koki said the administrator is may have stepped out to anwer a call of nature at a pit latrine within his compound when attack happened.

“He was hacked on the neck and lost a lot of blood,” she said.

The police boss said that the administrator was immediately rushed to the nearby Lwak Mission hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of the severe injuries that he had sustained.

“We have already launched investigations to establish what really happened and who was behind it,” she said.

The body is lying at the hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting postmortem.

