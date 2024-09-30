Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Police detain man in connection with disappearance of taxi driver

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30-Detectives on Sunday apprehended a suspect in connection with the disappearance of taxi driver Victoria Mumbua Muloki, who went missing after accepting a ride request from Mombasa on Friday.

Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango confirmed the arrest saying the victim’s vehicle was intercepted in Nakuru in the custody of the suspect.

Resila said that preliminary investigations show that the victim did not pick the client through the ride-hailing app.

“The last call she made she had indicated to her family where she was in Samburu, Kwale,” she told Capital News.

The Police Spokesperson added that the victim’s whereabouts are still unknown, but efforts are underway to trace her.

 She expressed optimism about locating the missing driver.

Onyango also assured the public that the National Police Service (NPS) will provide updates as new information becomes available.

“Our investigators are doing their part and the Mombasa team are on their way to collect the suspect form Nakuru,” he said.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NCIC summons Tana River MP, MCA for incitement

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 30- The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned two Tana River leaders for inciting members of the public, saying...

12 mins ago

criime

Githurai police officer arrested in connection with reveler’s fatal shooting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Detectives have detained a Githurai based police officer over the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man at an entertainment...

34 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to halt Gachagua impeachment motion against

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 –The High Court in Nairobi has declined to stop an impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, The application was...

40 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Any leader who poses a threat to Nation’s unity ought to be removed: Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula say Parliament should remove any leader who poses a threat to peaceful integration and...

2 hours ago

Haiti Mission

UN Security Council extends mandate of Kenya-led Haiti Mission

In order to build on the progress established by the MSS mission, the Council is also considering a UN peace operation to assist the...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders speedy investigations into missing MCA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – The high court has ordered officers from the directorate of criminal investigations to speed up their investigations to establish...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK files contempt suit against IG over deployment of hooded policemen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has filled a Contempt of Court Application against the Inspector General of Police...

3 days ago

Top stories

Kenya to Host 2026 Africa-France Summit, a Historic First Outside France and Francophone Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 – Kenya will host the Africa-France Summit in 2026, marking the first time in the event’s history that it will...

3 days ago