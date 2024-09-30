Police detain man in connection with disappearance of taxi driver

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30-Detectives on Sunday apprehended a suspect in connection with the disappearance of taxi driver Victoria Mumbua Muloki, who went missing after accepting a ride request from Mombasa on Friday.

Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango confirmed the arrest saying the victim’s vehicle was intercepted in Nakuru in the custody of the suspect.

Resila said that preliminary investigations show that the victim did not pick the client through the ride-hailing app.

“The last call she made she had indicated to her family where she was in Samburu, Kwale,” she told Capital News.

The Police Spokesperson added that the victim’s whereabouts are still unknown, but efforts are underway to trace her.

She expressed optimism about locating the missing driver.

Onyango also assured the public that the National Police Service (NPS) will provide updates as new information becomes available.

“Our investigators are doing their part and the Mombasa team are on their way to collect the suspect form Nakuru,” he said.

