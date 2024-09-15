Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli

NATIONAL NEWS

Police assure public of security amid U.S, U.K terror alerts

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Police have assured the public of sufficient security following terror alerts issued by the U.S. and U.K. embassies in Kenya.

The warnings urged their respective citizens in Kenya to remain vigilant against potential attacks.

In response, the National Police Service swiftly reassured the public, stating that measures are in “place to ensure their safety and security.”

“Officers deployed across the country remain alert to protect our country,” police said.

The U.S alert warned that locations commonly visited by U.S. citizens, other foreigners, and tourists in Nairobi and across Kenya could be potential targets for terrorist activity.

The U.K., through the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), advised British citizens to avoid travel within 60 kilometers of Kenya’s border with Somalia, as well as Mandera, Lamu (excluding Lamu and Manda Islands), and Tana River counties due to the high risk of terrorist attacks in these areas.

The police however reaffirned that they are committed to the multi-agency security strategy and is working closely with other security agencies at national, regional and international levels as well as members of public, through intelligence-led policing.

“We call upon all members of public to collaborate with police by reporting any suspicious activity or persons to the nearest police station or our toll-free numbers 112, 991 and 999 or FichuakwaDCI hotline 0800722203,” police said.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Capital Health

KEMRI researchers cite funding gaps in sickle cell fight

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Researchers at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) have revealed that lack of sustainable funding for both research initiatives and...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Women urged to seek economic empowerment to curb gender violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – President William Ruto’s Advisor on Women’s Rights Harriette Chiggai has challenged women to secure economic empowerment to end gender-based...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

500 Elders Shift Support from Gachagua to Kindiki for Mt. Kenya East Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 — 500 elders from Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties have withdrawn their support for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, instead...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Adani Seeks Tax Exemptions for JKIA Takeover

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – Fresh details have emerged revealing that Adani Airport Holding Limited has requested tax exemptions as part of its concession...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Counties Face Looming Crisis as Workers’ Union Ratify Nationwide Strike

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – Counties are preparing for a major disruption following the Kenya County Government Workers Union’s (KCGWU) decision to ratify a...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

U.S. Embassy issues terror alert, urges caution in Nairobi

The security alert follows the recent commemoration of the 9/11 attacks, a global event honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the many others...

23 hours ago

Kenya

E-hailing motorcycle riders petition Parliament for sector regulation

As a roadmap to address their challenges, the association is seeking to review the NTSA (Transport Network, Owners, Drivers and Passengers) Regulations to include...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Reject Adani JKIA take-over,Senators tell CS Chirchir

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 13 – Lawmakers have opposed the proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani Airport Limited Holding, accusing the...

2 days ago