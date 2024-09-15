Police assure public of security amid U.S, U.K terror alerts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Police have assured the public of sufficient security following terror alerts issued by the U.S. and U.K. embassies in Kenya.

The warnings urged their respective citizens in Kenya to remain vigilant against potential attacks.

In response, the National Police Service swiftly reassured the public, stating that measures are in “place to ensure their safety and security.”

“Officers deployed across the country remain alert to protect our country,” police said.

The U.S alert warned that locations commonly visited by U.S. citizens, other foreigners, and tourists in Nairobi and across Kenya could be potential targets for terrorist activity.

The U.K., through the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), advised British citizens to avoid travel within 60 kilometers of Kenya’s border with Somalia, as well as Mandera, Lamu (excluding Lamu and Manda Islands), and Tana River counties due to the high risk of terrorist attacks in these areas.

The police however reaffirned that they are committed to the multi-agency security strategy and is working closely with other security agencies at national, regional and international levels as well as members of public, through intelligence-led policing.

“We call upon all members of public to collaborate with police by reporting any suspicious activity or persons to the nearest police station or our toll-free numbers 112, 991 and 999 or FichuakwaDCI hotline 0800722203,” police said.

About The Author