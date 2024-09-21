Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The police uncovered 16 sacks of cannabis weighing 864.9kgs/DCI

County News

Police seize 865kg consignment of bhang in Mombasa

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that police officers from Kadzandani Police Station, acting on a tip off from members of the public, raided the Estate and uncovered 16 sacks of cannabis weighing 864.9kgs.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21– Police have seized a consignment of bhang at Green Estate in Mombasa’s Kiembeni area with an estimated steet value of Sh25 million.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that police officers from Kadzandani Police Station, acting on a tip off from members of the public, raided the Estate and uncovered 16 sacks of cannabis weighing 864.9kgs.

Police arrested Cynthia Anyango, 30, who they found in the house/DCI

Police apprehended a 30-year-old suspect identified as Cynthia Anyango who was found in the trafficker’s house and is assisting the police in search of the main suspect.

“Meanwhile, the recovered narcotics have been taken into lawful custody and kept as exhibits as the DCI engages a higher gear in its mission to stamp out drug trafficking,” DCI said.

DCI has urged the public to continue reporting illegal activities.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

County News

2 notorious panga-wielding robbers arrested in Mombasa

DCI said the two suspects Mohammed Ibrahim Shaban, 22, and Abdulaziz Ali Ogutu, 19, were smoked out of their hide out at Utange village...

3 days ago

County News

Mombasa businessman and philathropist Hamukh Patel cremated after city procession

Patel’s final journey lasted about seven hours, during which his body placed on a chair atop a special vehicle was driven across the city...

September 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM Jostling Intensifies for Deputy Party Leader Post Following Joho’s nomination to Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – The race for the Deputy Party Leader position within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has intensified following the nomination...

August 1, 2024

Top stories

Rousing Welcome for President Ruto In Mombasa After Naming Joho To Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – President William Ruto received a warm reception in Mombasa on Thursday, a day after nominating former Mombasa Governor Hassan...

July 26, 2024

County News

Police arrest 3 suspects, seize 172kg bhang cache in Migori

The smugglers were riding two Kenyan-registered motorbikes as they were ferrying bhang into the country from neighboring Tanzania through an illegal crossing.

June 12, 2024

County News

Pedestrian killed in Nyali crash involving multiple vehicles

The 48-year-old pedestrian who was knocked down while crossing the road was pronounced dead on arrival at Jocham Hospital.

June 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to free cult leader Mackenzie, 38 parents of rescued children on bond

Tononoka Court Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir stated that the prosecution had advanced compelling reasons against the accused persons interfering with children witnesses.

March 14, 2024

County News

Parade drug barons for all to see: Nassir dares govt

The Governor stressed that security agencies should arrest suppliers and parade them publicly for Mombasa residents to see.

March 3, 2024