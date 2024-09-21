Police seize 865kg consignment of bhang in Mombasa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21– Police have seized a consignment of bhang at Green Estate in Mombasa’s Kiembeni area with an estimated steet value of Sh25 million.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that police officers from Kadzandani Police Station, acting on a tip off from members of the public, raided the Estate and uncovered 16 sacks of cannabis weighing 864.9kgs.

Police arrested Cynthia Anyango, 30, who they found in the house/DCI

Police apprehended a 30-year-old suspect identified as Cynthia Anyango who was found in the trafficker’s house and is assisting the police in search of the main suspect.

“Meanwhile, the recovered narcotics have been taken into lawful custody and kept as exhibits as the DCI engages a higher gear in its mission to stamp out drug trafficking,” DCI said.

DCI has urged the public to continue reporting illegal activities.

