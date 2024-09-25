PLA launches intercontinental ballistic missile into Pacific Ocean – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Wednesday morning, the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into open waters in the Pacific Ocean, marking a major display of its strategic deterrence prowess.

The PLA Rocket Force announced in a brief news release that the missile, carrying dummy warheads, lifted off at 8:44 am and then hit into designated area in waters.

The missile force did not give more details about the operation, such as the missile’s type and the location where the missile was launched.

It noted that the missile test had been in its annual training plan and was intended to examine the weapon’s capability and performance as well as troops’ training level. The test had achieved its goals, the release added.

China had notified relevant nations about the test in advance, according to the PLA Rocket Force.

This is the first time in decades that China has made its flight test of any intercontinental ballistic missile public.

According to information published previously by the Chinese military, the PLA Rocket Force now has multiple types of ballistic missiles with intercontinental ranges, including the DF-31AG, DF-5B and DF-41.

Meanwhile, the PLA Navy has the JL-2 submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile.

For more visit China Daily

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author