Pilot, student injured after aircraft crashed in Nairobi National Park

The incident which occurred shortly after noon saw the plane go down within the park’s boundaries.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – A pilot and his aviation student have sustained injuries after a Cessna 152 light aircraft operated by West Rift Aviation School they were flying crashed in Nairobi National Park this afternoon.

The incident highlights concerns over the safety of small aircraft in Kenya, particularly those used for training purposes.

The crash comes hot on the heels of a similar crash last week involvingTop of FormBottom of Form a plane carrying 11 people which  veered off the runway at Lichota Airstrip in Migori County on Monday noon during take-off.

Onlookers reported seeing the plane veering off the runway on Monday before coming to a stop.

It then started billowing smoke.

A fire engine from the Migori county government was quick to arrive at the scene.

An ambulance too was at the scene to help evacuate the passengers to safety.

Moses Ywera, an eyewitness, said the plane had difficulty in taking off.

“I was in my compound next to the airstrip when I saw the plane trying to take off from the runway,” Ywera said.

Ywera noted the plane started losing direction with loud screeching sounds from the wheels.

“It lost control and stalled at the end of the runaway,” he said.

It was established that the plane belongs to Z.Boskovic Air Charters with registration 5Y-ZBW.

The company in a statement said 10 passengers and one crew member who were in the plane during the incident escaped unhurt.

The company said they are working with relevant authorities to help in investigations over the incident

