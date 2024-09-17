The broad-based Cabinet includes five allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga.
PICTURES: President Ruto chairs first broad-based Cabinet meeting
The President also called on leaders to set aside their political differences and work together to advance the country’s development agenda.
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – President William Ruto has announced that the first recruitment of Kenyans for skilled labour migration to Germany will take...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 — 500 elders from Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties have withdrawn their support for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, instead...
AUC RACE 2025
Owili cited early celebrations in the past elections, terming the practice a bad omen.
DIPLOMACY
Kenya's Ambassador to Germany Stella Orina said Kenya was invited to the Annual Citizens Festival as this year's Profile Partner Country, the first non-European...
Speaking Thursday, the lawmakers expressed frustration over the lack of a clear focal point to channel their developmental concerns and priorities to the national...
This appointment follows ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga's decision to step back from leadership duties to focus on his campaign for the African Union...
Gachagua and Ichung'wah have been at loggerheads over the former's clamour for unity in Mt.Kenya region.