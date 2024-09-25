People advised to get the flu shot – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Vulnerable groups are suggested to receive influenza flu vaccines, as the flu season in autumn and winter is approaching, a public health expert said.

Yu Wenzhou, chief physician at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a news conference held in Beijing on Sunday that now is the right time for getting flu vaccines.

All people aged six months and above and who do not have contraindications are strongly advised to get vaccinated, especially children, the elderly and high-risk groups such as those living with chronic diseases.

Yu said that flu vaccines available on the Chinese market are either attenuated live vaccines or inactivated vaccines. Despite their different manufacturing techniques, both are safe and effective.

“Data shows that flu vaccinations can more than halve the risk of displaying symptoms and being hospitalized,” he said. “Rolling out mass vaccinations among school students can curb the risk of seeing an infection cluster by 90 percent.”

Yu also suggested completing flu vaccinations before the end of October.

