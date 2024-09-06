Peng Liyuan chats over tea with Senegal’s first lady

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, chatted over tea with Marie Khone Faye, wife of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Peng welcomed Faye, who accompanied President Faye on his first state visit to China and to attend the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Peng highlighted the shared cultural traditions between China and Senegal and expressed her hope that the people of both nations would continue to deepen their mutual understanding and friendship through cultural exchanges. She also expressed willingness to share experience in areas such as women’s education and health with Faye to jointly advance the development of women’s causes in China and Africa.

Faye highly praised Peng’s longstanding dedication to the welfare of women and children in African countries, including Senegal, and commended China’s support in improving the well-being of the Senegalese people. She expressed her desire to further strengthen bilateral exchanges and cooperation, advancing the friendship between Senegal and China.

