Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Pastoralists key to success of Kenya’s climate action: Duale

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 20 – Government is acutely aware of the special place held by pastoralist communities that occupy the highly vulnerable ASALs in the delivery of its broad climate action mandate.

Worsening negative impacts of climate change, characterized by cyclic heavily flooding and droughts have had devastating impacts on pastoralist communities whose lives largely depend on livestock keeping.

Additionally, climate change is destroying Kenya’s natural resources through land degradation and biodiversity loss, all of which affect pastoralist livelihoods.

Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale spoke today at the start of the 2-day Pastoralist Parliamentary Group (PPG) Leadership retreat at Machakos hotel where he outlines initiatives being implemented by the Ministry to address where he highlighted key programs under the Ministry, that are designed to address climate change in ASALS.

“At the heart of our efforts is the 15 Billion Tree Growing Initiative, which aims to restore 10.6 million hectares of degraded landscapes by 2032. Pastoralist areas, which constitute 88% of Kenya’s landmass, are central to this initiative.

“These regions are home to 70% of our livestock and 90% of our wildlife, and nearly half of the restoration targets focus on rangelands,” CS Duale said.

He said the Ministry was committed to managing invasive species like Prosopis Juliflora (Mathenge) that has infested 22 counties and Ipomoea hildebrandtii (Oltiameleteti) which is prevalent in Kajiado County.

“By restoring these rangelands, we aim to create climate-resilient landscapes that support pastoralist livelihoods and contribute to national goals of biodiversity conservation,” CS Duale said.

The Cabinet Secretary, who was accompanied by Forestry PS Mr Gitonga Mugambi, recognized the critical role PPG plays in  developing effective policies that address the unique needs of pastoralist regions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the same time, CS Duale undertook to work with PPG in strengthening regulatory frameworks around land tenure, resource conflicts and rangeland restoration as well as in the advocacy for enhanced financing of climate financing in these areas.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua hits out at leaders seeking to unseat him, says won’t be cowed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at leaders seeking to unseat him, saying he was elected by Kenyans...

48 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court grants Masengeli audience as 6-month sentence is set aside

Justice Mugambi said that he will be going against his ruling if he does not allow Masengeli to redeem himself.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall revamps Inoculation Centre, introduces new security features on yellow fever certificate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – The Nairobi County Government has introduced new security features on the yellow fever certificate to deter scammers and brokers....

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli apologizes to High Court for failing to honor summons

In an affidavit, Masengeli acknowledged the court's authority even as he pledged full cooperation going forward.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli presents himself in court to squash 6-month jail sentence

Masengeli was accompanied by Attorney General Dorcas Oduor who was leading the state defense as he sought to beat the deadline for his suspended...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua ditches another State event as rift with Ruto deepens

There has been growing speculation about a possible impeachment of Gachagua, who is increasingly becoming isolated in the very government he helped to power.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans might be consuming substandard cooking oil – KEBS

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 19-Shocking revelations have shown that Kenyans might be consuming substandard cooking oil across the country. Details revealed by the Kenya Bureau of...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Budget process under scrutiny as current practices deemed unconstitutional

Nyakang’o highlighted the issue while she appeared before the Constitution Implementation Oversight Committee.

21 hours ago