Pastoralists key to success of Kenya’s climate action: Duale

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Sep 20 – Government is acutely aware of the special place held by pastoralist communities that occupy the highly vulnerable ASALs in the delivery of its broad climate action mandate.

Worsening negative impacts of climate change, characterized by cyclic heavily flooding and droughts have had devastating impacts on pastoralist communities whose lives largely depend on livestock keeping.

Additionally, climate change is destroying Kenya’s natural resources through land degradation and biodiversity loss, all of which affect pastoralist livelihoods.

Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale spoke today at the start of the 2-day Pastoralist Parliamentary Group (PPG) Leadership retreat at Machakos hotel where he outlines initiatives being implemented by the Ministry to address where he highlighted key programs under the Ministry, that are designed to address climate change in ASALS.

“At the heart of our efforts is the 15 Billion Tree Growing Initiative, which aims to restore 10.6 million hectares of degraded landscapes by 2032. Pastoralist areas, which constitute 88% of Kenya’s landmass, are central to this initiative.

“These regions are home to 70% of our livestock and 90% of our wildlife, and nearly half of the restoration targets focus on rangelands,” CS Duale said.

He said the Ministry was committed to managing invasive species like Prosopis Juliflora (Mathenge) that has infested 22 counties and Ipomoea hildebrandtii (Oltiameleteti) which is prevalent in Kajiado County.

“By restoring these rangelands, we aim to create climate-resilient landscapes that support pastoralist livelihoods and contribute to national goals of biodiversity conservation,” CS Duale said.

The Cabinet Secretary, who was accompanied by Forestry PS Mr Gitonga Mugambi, recognized the critical role PPG plays in developing effective policies that address the unique needs of pastoralist regions.

At the same time, CS Duale undertook to work with PPG in strengthening regulatory frameworks around land tenure, resource conflicts and rangeland restoration as well as in the advocacy for enhanced financing of climate financing in these areas.

