Passaris endorses Adani plan to run JKIA citing ‘five star’ projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 — Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has voiced support for the government’s bid to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to India’s Adani Group.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Passaris said she does not oppose the deal but urged the government to address concerns raised by Kenyans.

She highlighted the need for clarity on key issues, including the financial investment Adani Group will inject into the airport and their plans for improving the terminals suggesting that the takeover could be beneficial for the airport.

She cited Ahmedabad Airport in India, refurbished by the Adani Group, as an example of the firm’s ability to transform airports.

“The first time I went to Ahmedabad four years ago, it was a very mediocre airport, today it is a five star. I have been to estates within Ahmedabad done by the Adani group,” she said.

Passaris expressed concern over the lack of clear communication from the government, adding that both the public and legislators are still in the dark about many details of the agreement.

She emphasized the importance of breaking down the deal to ensure that Kenyans have a better understanding of the agreement.

“I think the office of the President and the executive has got to come out clean and say this is what it is and then we start interrogating that,” she said.

Loud silence

When asked why Members of Parliament had remained silent on the lease, Passaris pointed to the Ministry of Transport’s failure to provide timely information.

She suggested the government could have avoided the workers’ strike at JKIA had it engaged with all stakeholders, including aviation workers, from the outset.

“When It comes to JKIA, the transport Ministry has to give the information. That fact that we have the strike today is because the communication and information flow is slow. I believe that when human beings come together objectively, they will be able to come up with a solution,” she added.

Responding to claims that President William Ruto may personally benefit from the deal, Passaris dismissed the allegations as “propaganda”.

She defended the President, saying he has the country’s best interests at heart.

“I have sat with the President and I believe he has enough money he doesn’t need to make more money. The president wants what is good for the country but it has not be spelt out correctly for Kenyans to feel comfortable,” she added.

Passaris also criticized Kenyans for being quick to “scream and make noise” without fully understanding issues.

She noted that many state-owned enterprises, including JKIA, are struggling to make profits and continue to burden the government with financial losses emphasizing the need to explore partnerships that can help turn them around.

