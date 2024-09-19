Panya route, kitu kidogo join Oxford English Dictionary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has added ‘Panya Route’ and ‘Kitu Kidogo’ as part of phrases in its September 2024 update.

The latest update includes more than 600 new words, phrases, and senses.

“Among the words included panya route, n.: “A secret path or roundabout route; esp. one used for smuggling” and kitu kidogo, n.: “Money offered or accepted as an inducement or bribe.”

The addition of these words marks a notable step in the OED’s ongoing mission to document and reflect the rich tapestry of English as it evolves.

Among the newly added terms are expressions and concepts from Swahili and other regional languages, showcasing the cultural and linguistic contributions of East Africa.

The OED, renowned for its comprehensive coverage of the English language, updates its entries regularly to keep pace with linguistic developments.

Typically, the dictionary undergoes a major update twice a year, in March and September.

These updates include new words, changes to existing entries, and the incorporation of contemporary usage trends.

This latest update underscores the OED’s commitment to embracing and documenting the dynamic nature of English, acknowledging the influence of diverse linguistic backgrounds on its evolution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author