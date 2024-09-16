Connect with us

The survey indicated that only 22 per cent of the respondents scored government efforts as excellent while 28 per cent others rated the response as poor

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 1.2mn registered for SHA ahead of Oct 1 rollout

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 16- Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa says over 1.2 million people have so far voluntarily registered for the Social Health Authority (SHA) programme ahead of its rollout on October 1.

Speaking during the launch of the countrywide trainings, Barasa said SHA will move current National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) members to the new system emphasizing the need to finish the registration process.

“Over 1.2 million people have voluntarily registered. Ensure you register before visiting healthcare facilities. SHA will transfer existing NHIF members to the new system, so it’s important to complete your registration,” she said.

Barasa said the National Training of Trainers on the digital health portal is aimed at equiping healthcare workers with the skills needed to provide an improved healthcare experience.

She said the training will ensure nationwide coverage, enhancing operational efficiency for better patient outcomes, and strengthening health financing systems.

The training comes few days after Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the government was focused on public awareness and education regarding the transition from NHIF to SHA.

The government has therefore directed all civil servants to register for the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) by next month.

Mwaura announced that draft contracts with healthcare providers had been finalized.

Kenyans will therefore not be able to access healthcare services under NHIF after September 30, 2024, as the government plans to fully transition to the new health insurance scheme SHIF.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

NHIF CEO Elijah Wachira in a statement said the benefits under the SHIF shall take effect on October 1, 2024, and will be managed by the SHA.

He said the payments received on or before October 9 shall be credited to NHIF and payments made onwards will be credited to SHA.

SHIF was rolled out on July 1, 2024 after the National Health Insurance Fund expired on June 30, 2024.

The registration exercise is done through self-registration USSD code *147# and through the website http://sha.go.ke and with the assistance of Community Health Promoters or by visiting NHIF offices and other designated registration points.

The Employers have also been directed to register their staff members before October 1 and use the SHA employer portal to manage their staff’s contributions.

