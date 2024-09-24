Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

‘One Tourist, One Tree’ campaign launched in Kisumu

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 24 – The government has launched an initiative that will see visitors to the country plant trees as part of efforts to attain the 15 billion trees by 2032.

The campaign dubbed “One Tourist, One Tree” will rally stakeholders and travelers to actively participate in planting tree activities in a bid to preserve and replenish the country’s rich biodiversity.

Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtua says the campaign is centered on the growing need for competitive destinations like Kenya to strike a balance between tourism development and conservation.

Ololtua says Kenya receives a number of local and international tourists in their sites, which will help the country to attain its target in regard to trees planted.

“Tourism is a major economic driver, contributing 10 percent of our GDP and employing one in ten people worldwide,” he said.

However, the PS says the sector also accounts for about 8 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking in Kisumu on Monday at the start of the United Nations World Tourism Day, when he led a tree planting session at Kajulu hills, Ololtua appealed to the stakeholders in the hospitality sector to set aside a place where these trees can be planted.

He says the Ministry is committed to environmental conservation, noting that traveler involvement will be central towards achieving the national goal of increasing the forest cover in the country.

“As a Ministry, we are playing our part to actualize the government’s ambitious reforestation agenda and today, we are making a strong call to action for every visitor to our country to play a role in elevating Kenya’s status as a leading sustainable tourism destination in Africa and indeed the world,” he said.

The PS says every traveler will have an opportunity to contribute to sustainability by planting a tree, helping to offset their carbon footprint while enjoying the natural beauty of Kenya.

The initiative, he says, will be rolled out and implemented in collaboration with various stakeholders in the Tourism industry, including hotels, tour operators, and community based organizations amongst others.

The PS says the Ministry will adopt Kajulu hills as a key conservation area and help preserve its rich biodiversity and indigenous trees.

“The Ministry will support the community to transition to clean energy solutions, reducing reliance on charcoal and cutting of trees,” he said.

OJWANG JOE

Comments
Comments
