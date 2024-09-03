One Killed, Six Injured in Moyale-Nairobi Route Attack

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3-One person was killed, and six others were injured Monday night when armed assailants opened fire on two vehicles along the Moyale-Nairobi route in the Sololo area.

The attack began around 8:30 p.m. when gunmen ambushed a passenger bus carrying 50 people. According to a police report obtained by Capital News, the assailants fired multiple shots at the bus, critically injuring a female passenger who is now receiving treatment at Sololo Mission Hospital.

Shortly after, a Toyota Land Cruiser following the bus was also attacked. A passenger sustained a head injury and died en route to Sololo Mission Hospital, while the driver escaped unharmed.

A multi-agency security team has been mobilized to track down the attackers.

This latest violence follows a similar incident three weeks ago in the Elle Dimtu area of Moyale, Marsabit County, where gunmen killed seven people and set a lorry on fire. Two others were injured in that attack.

Earlier, on August 1, a police officer was killed, and three others, including a civilian, were seriously injured when gunmen attacked a checkpoint in the Sessi area of Moyale town, Marsabit County. The attack took place at a roadblock leading to the main Kenya-Ethiopia border.

About The Author