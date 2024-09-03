Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

One Killed, Six Injured in Moyale-Nairobi Route Attack

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3-One person was killed, and six others were injured Monday night when armed assailants opened fire on two vehicles along the Moyale-Nairobi route in the Sololo area.

The attack began around 8:30 p.m. when gunmen ambushed a passenger bus carrying 50 people. According to a police report obtained by Capital News, the assailants fired multiple shots at the bus, critically injuring a female passenger who is now receiving treatment at Sololo Mission Hospital.

Shortly after, a Toyota Land Cruiser following the bus was also attacked. A passenger sustained a head injury and died en route to Sololo Mission Hospital, while the driver escaped unharmed.

A multi-agency security team has been mobilized to track down the attackers.

This latest violence follows a similar incident three weeks ago in the Elle Dimtu area of Moyale, Marsabit County, where gunmen killed seven people and set a lorry on fire. Two others were injured in that attack.

Earlier, on August 1, a police officer was killed, and three others, including a civilian, were seriously injured when gunmen attacked a checkpoint in the Sessi area of Moyale town, Marsabit County. The attack took place at a roadblock leading to the main Kenya-Ethiopia border.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

