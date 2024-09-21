ODM denounces Gachagua’s ‘shareholding bile’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 21 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has chided Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his remarks on Friday night labeling his actions as an expression of jelous over the broad based government.

ODM Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga said the DP is not happy about the inclusion of former ODM party officials into the government.

Wanga, the Homa Bay County Governor, said Gachagua has all along protected the government against “infiltration” by those opposed its formation.

“It’s all about shareholding that brought that bile Kenyans watched on TV,” said Wanga. My impeachment would not sail through without Ruto’s support: Gachagua

She said instead of the DP addressing critical issues affecting Kenyans, he was busy ranting over “non issues”.

“We expected the DP to talk about frustrations our fishermen are undergoing here in Lake Victoria or about sugarcane farming in western Kenya,” she told the press on Saturday.

She called on the DP to focus on service delivery to Kenyans instead of complaining about being removed from a WhatsApp group.

Wanga reminded Gachagua that the Kenyans who elected him, as he keeps stating, do not expect hom to deploy a tribal card in his addresses.

Unity drive

Speaking in Kisumu in the company of ODM Secretary for Political Affairs Rosa Buyu, Wanga said it is time for DP to embrace every Kenya serving in the Kenya Kwanza government.

She said the country has over 40 tribes and the broad-based government was born out of unifying the country.

Wanga said Kenyans are facing a myriad of challenges and expects leaders to come together to champion a common goal that can pull them out of the problems.

“Kenya is for everybody and the DP must know that the talk of shareholding is backward,” she said.

Buyu echoed similar sentiments noting that she expected the DP to denounce the shareholding remarks.

“The stature of the DP doesn’t confine him to his tribe alone, he should desist from such actions,” said Buyu.

Wanga further commented on the court ruling that the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) is unconstitutional.

“The ruling dealt a big blow to millions of Kenyans who were directly benefitting from the funds,” she said.

