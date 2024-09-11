Connect with us

Nyong’o Appointed Interim ODM Party Leader Amid Raila’s Focus on AUC Campaign

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 11- Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has been appointed interim leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party, tasked with chairing the Central Management Committee, one of the party’s top decision-making bodies.

This appointment follows ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga’s decision to step back from leadership duties to focus on his campaign for the African Union (AU) Chairmanship, with elections set for February next year.

Nyong’o will lead the Central Management Committee until February 2025, overseeing key decisions within the party’s leadership structure.

“With the intense nature of the AU Chairmanship campaign, we need to ensure the Central Management Committee, which is chaired by the party leader, can function in Odinga’s absence,” ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said.

Sifuna dismissed claims that Nyong’o is being positioned to permanently take over the leadership of the ODM party.

“When Raila Odinga is available, he will continue to chair the meetings. This is simply a move to avoid disruptions when the party leader is unavailable,” Sifuna emphasized.

Nyong’o is no stranger to the role, having been appointed to a similar position ten years ago when Odinga embarked on a month-long visit to the United States, coordinated by the African Presidential Center at Boston University.

As Odinga steps back, internal jostling within the ODM intensified, with various political heavyweights vying to assume a more prominent role.

Last month, Odinga appointed Governors Simba Arati (Kisii), Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as deputy party leaders, unveiling an expanded ODM leadership.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga was appointed National Chairperson following the exit of former Chairman John Mbadi, and deputies Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, who joined President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

Additionally, Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana was named to the National Election Coordinating Committee, replacing East Africa Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul.

The committee is set to oversee grassroots elections in November, following a postponement from April this year due to delays in political party funding disbursements by the government.

In the previous fiscal year, the National Treasury allocated Sh1.48 billion from the Political Parties Fund, with ODM receiving Sh308 million.

The ruling UDA party secured the largest share, with Sh577 million. ODM is now calling for the prompt release of funds to ensure smooth operations ahead of its upcoming elections.

