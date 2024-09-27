NYC mayor pleads not guilty to bribery and fraud charges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW York, Sep 27 – New York City Mayor Eric Adams has pleaded not guilty to five counts of criminal offences, including bribery, wire fraud and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations.

Wearing a dark blue suit, Adams arrived in federal court in New York for a brief hearing to enter his plea.

“I am not guilty, your honour,” he told Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker with a straight-faced expression, according to reporters in court.

The 64-year-old was indicted earlier this week on allegations that he accepted illegal campaign funds and thousands of dollars in luxury travel benefits from Turkish businessmen and an official in exchange for his influence as mayor.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing and said the public should withhold judgement until he makes his defence.

“I follow the rules, I follow the federal law, I do not do anything that’s going to participate in illegal campaign activity,” he said at a news conference.

Adams gave a thumbs-up to reporters as he entered court on Friday morning.

He was released on bail. Judge Parker ruled that Adams cannot talk to witnesses about the facts concerning the case, though he can discuss business or private family matters with them, according to US media.

If convicted, Adams could face up to 45 years in prison.

He has rejected growing calls from members of his own party to resign.

The former police officer was elected to lead the most populous US city nearly three years ago with a promise to be harsh on crime.

Prosecutors say Adams’s misconduct began in 2014, during his time as Brooklyn Borough president, and carried on during his election campaign for mayor and while in office.

In the 57-page indictment, Adams was accused of pressuring New York City Fire Department officials to approve a Turkish consulate building without a safety inspection in exchange for benefits such as discounted flights, luxury hotels and meals.

Prosecutors say he also misused $10m (£7.4m) in public funds.

He is accused of using straw donors – a scheme that a person or entity uses to evade campaign finance limits – to take in illegal foreign donations and match them with city funds that were supposed to be for small-dollar contributions from residents.

The mayor is due back in court on 2 October.

Adams has insisted he will stay in office while the case plays out, despite calls from Democrats at the state and federal level to resign.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Adams. She has said she needs time to review the indictment to “see what’s embedded with this”.

Adams can also be ousted from the mayor’s office by a so-called “inability committee”, which would likely include at least a few city officials who oppose him.

Adams’s arraignment comes as the federal government carries out a number of probes into his administration, which has seen a wave of resignations in recent weeks.

The police commissioner, the health commissioner and the mayor’s chief counsel have all left office as well as the schools chancellor, David Banks, who had his phone seized.

