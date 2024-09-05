Connect with us

Police officers taking part in a parade march. /FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

NPSC increases basic salaries of entry-level police constables from Sh21,645 to Sh25,645

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 –The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has increased basic salaries of police constables at entry level from Sh21, 645 to Sh25,645.

The Commission chairperson Eliud Kinuthia on Thursday said the decision to increase the salaries follows recommendations made by the David Maraga-led taskforce.

The government formed the Maraga taskforce after pledging to improve the livelihood of the police officers by reviewing and increasing their salaries.

“In accordance with the mandate of the National Police Service Commission the commission has reviewed and increased the salaries of police constable from a basic salary per month at entry from sh Sh21, 645 to Sh25, 645.This is an equivalent of an increment of Sh  4,000 higher ,”he said.

Kinuthia affirmed that longest serving police constables will also earn a minimum monthly gross salary of Sh50, 145. Including all allowances offered to them up to a maximum of Sh 69,640.

He noted that the Commission offers incremental notches each year to the police officers at different cadre levels.

“Our structure allows a police officer to serve up to 20 notches of salary increment each year. Those who begin start at notch one which is Sh 21, , 645 the following year they move to notch two  and you serve in that one rank for  up to 20 years if promotion does not come and that structure allows that,” he stated.

The commission also increased the salary for the senior assistant Inspector general from a monthly basic salary at entry level rank from Sh200, 899 to Sh221, 915 equivalent to Sh21, 026 higher from the current salary.

 The Senior Assistant Inspector general serves just below the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the police force.

Kinuthi assured that salaries of all police officers sent to Haiti peace mission have been paid including their allowances and benefits for the Mission.

“The commission wishes to confirm that the accounting officer for the National Police Service has ensured that as we pay the officers serving in the country other officers serving in peace keeping missions like the ones  in Haiti have been paid equivalent salaries,” he said.

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) is mandated to determine appropriate remuneration and benefits for police officers and civilian staff of the commission in consultation with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

