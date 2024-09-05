NPSC halts police promotions pending IG appointment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 — National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has stopped police promotions pending the appointment of a substantive Inspector General of Police.

Eliud Kinuthia, the NPSC Chairperson, said Thursday the Commission had already approved the promotions along with those for civilian staff of the National Police Service (NPS) who include fingerprint officers, human resources officers, and office administration officers.

Kinuthia said the commission had approved a total of 1,957 police officers (1,870 males and 87 females) in the age bracket of 53-59 years with no disciplinary cases for promotion to various ranks on merit.

“This will enable settling down of those promoted and stabilization of command in the various service formations and units,” said Kinuthia.

Kinuthia said the promotions followed complaints of stagnation of officers in the same rank.

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli affirmed the approved promotions are merit-based.

The Commission also increased basic salaries of entry-level police constables from Sh21,645 to Sh25,645 following recommendations made by the Justice David Maraga-led taskforce.

Kinuthia said longest serving police constables will also earn a minimum monthly gross salary of Sh50,145. The officers will also be entitled to allowances of up to a maximum of Sh69,640.

He noted that the Commission offers incremental notches each year to the police officers at different cadres.

The Commission also increased the salaries for officers in the rank of Senior Assistant Inspector General from a monthly entry-level basic salary of Sh200, 899 to Sh221, 15 equivalent to a Sh21,026 pay rise.

