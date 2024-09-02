NPS appeals for vigilance as country records 27 road crashes in 12 hrs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – The country has recorded 27 road accidents in the past 12 hours, resulting in 40 victims across various injury categories.

According to the data released by the National Police Service (NPS), 10 of these accidents were fatal.

“The victims include 5 pedestrians, 4 passengers, and 1 additional individual,” NPS said Monday.

The accidents also resulted in 17 serious injuries, affecting nine pillion passengers, six pedestrians, five riders, four drivers, three passengers, and one pedal cyclist.

The NPS called on the public to exercise vigilance and adhere to traffic regulations to improve road safety.

This spate of accidents follows a tragic incident on Saturday where 12 people died in a collision between a van and a pickup truck at Nithi Bridge on the Chuka-Meru Road in Tharaka Nithi County.

The crash, which occurred around 7:20 p.m., resulted in the deaths of all van passengers, including eight adult females, two adult males, and two teenagers.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accident was caused by lane encroachment by the van driver.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained a fracture, while another passenger was treated for head injuries at Chuka Referral Hospital.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Both vehicles, which were extensively damaged, were towed to Chogoria Police Station for inspection.

About The Author