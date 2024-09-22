Nominated Kiambu MCA dies in a road accident in Juja

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 — A Nominated Member of County Assembly in Kiambu has died after his car burst into flames on impact with a lorry near Mangu School along Thika Superhighway in Juja.

A police report states that at 6:00 am, a Subaru forester heading towards Thika, rammed the rear of an Isuzu lorry killing Ezra Kabuga Kihara on the spot.

The body of the late MCA was moved to the Montezuma Funeral home, awaiting postmortem.

Police towed the motor vehicles to Juja police station for inspection.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi eulogized the MCA as a vibrant and promising young leader, whose commitment and passion for serving the people of Kiambu was evident in every aspect of his work.

“His work in the County Assembly and in Kiambu will be remembered as proof of his commitment to making a difference. He was a friendly and kind person, always driven to improve the lives of those around him,” said Wamatangi.

